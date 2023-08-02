LaMonte Wade Jr and Corbin Carroll will be among the star attractions when the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +155 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -190 +155 8 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games. In five consecutive games, San Francisco and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being eight runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite 55 total times this season. They've gone 28-27 in those games.

San Francisco has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Giants a 65.5% chance to win.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-57-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-24 28-25 23-26 36-23 41-37 18-12

