Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (59-49) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on August 2.

Logan Webb (8-9) will start for the Giants in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have won 28 out of the 55 games, or 50.9%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has a record of 10-5, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

San Francisco has scored 483 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule