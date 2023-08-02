Giants vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (59-49) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on August 2.
Logan Webb (8-9) will start for the Giants in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- This season, the Giants have won 28 out of the 55 games, or 50.9%, in which they've been favored.
- San Francisco has a record of 10-5, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- San Francisco has scored 483 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Logan Webb vs Kutter Crawford
|July 29
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Ryan Walker vs James Paxton
|July 30
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Scott Alexander vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Jakob Junis vs Ryne Nelson
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs TBA
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
|August 6
|@ Athletics
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Luis Medina
|August 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Alex Wood vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Webb vs Lucas Giolito
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.