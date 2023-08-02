Wednesday, Brandon Crawford and his .231 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the San Francisco Giants up against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .214 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

Crawford has had a hit in 34 of 66 games this season (51.5%), including multiple hits seven times (10.6%).

In six games this season, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (31.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.1%).

In 21 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .198 AVG .231 .275 OBP .298 .340 SLG .356 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 16 RBI 13 30/11 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings