On Tuesday, Wilmer Flores (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .298 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Flores is batting .348 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Flores has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this season (62.8%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (21.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 78), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Flores has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .296 AVG .299 .333 OBP .376 .472 SLG .607 12 XBH 18 5 HR 9 19 RBI 16 22/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

