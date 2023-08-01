Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Wilmer Flores (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .298 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Flores is batting .348 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this season (62.8%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (21.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 78), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Flores has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.299
|.333
|OBP
|.376
|.472
|SLG
|.607
|12
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|16
|22/8
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Gallen (11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 14th, 1.076 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
