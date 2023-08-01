Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Raiders games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.
- Las Vegas owned the 12th-ranked offense last year (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won only two games.
- Las Vegas won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.
- The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.
Raiders Impact Players
- Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Also, Jacobs had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Maxx Crosby delivered 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, and 12.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
Odds are current as of August 1 at 5:30 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
