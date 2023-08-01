The WNBA schedule on Tuesday will see A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (23-2) hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-11) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the matchup starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas enters this matchup following a 104-91 victory over Dallas. The Aces' leading scorer was Kelsey Plum, who wound up with 28 points and six rebounds. With Allisha Gray leading the team with 27 points and four assists, Atlanta ended up winning against Washington 80-73 in their last game.

Aces vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1600 to win)

Aces (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+900 to win)

Dream (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 177.5

177.5 When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: BSSE

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been shining on both offense and defense this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (94.5) and second-best in points allowed per game (79.2).

Las Vegas is grabbing 34.8 rebounds per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed only 33.8 rebounds per contest (third-best).

With 22.2 assists per game, the Aces rank second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by averaging only 11.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks sixth in the league (13.2 per contest).

The Aces have been shining in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys per game (9.2) and best in three-point percentage (38.2%).

Las Vegas is allowing opposing teams to post a 33.8% three-point percentage this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but it has provided a lift by allowing just 7 treys per game (third-best).

Aces Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they score 95.8 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 93.3 per game. On defense, they have been tougher when playing at home, where they surrender 76.8 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow their opponents to average 81.5 per game.

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 1.3 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.5 at home, 34.2 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 1.2 more boards in home games than in road games (34.4 at home, 33.2 on the road).

On average, the Aces rack up more assists at home than on the road (22.6 at home, 21.8 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (12.5). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.8 per game) than on the road (13.6).

The Aces knock down one more three-pointer when playing at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.7). However, they shoot a lower percentage at home (38.2% in home games compared to 38.3% on the road).

Las Vegas allows 1.4000000000000004 fewer three-pointer when playing at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (7.7). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (30.4% in home games compared to 36.9% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 22 of the 24 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (91.7%).

The Aces have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1600 or shorter, and won in each game.

Las Vegas is 13-11-0 against the spread this year.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 14.5-point favorites or more is 7-6.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 94.1%.

