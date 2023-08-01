LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .263 with 60 walks and 44 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

In 51 of 89 games this season (57.3%) Wade has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).

He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 89), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven home a run in 20 games this year (22.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .246 AVG .277 .363 OBP .421 .433 SLG .387 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 27/24 K/BB 43/36 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings