LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .263 with 60 walks and 44 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
- In 51 of 89 games this season (57.3%) Wade has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).
- He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 89), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven home a run in 20 games this year (22.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.246
|AVG
|.277
|.363
|OBP
|.421
|.433
|SLG
|.387
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|27/24
|K/BB
|43/36
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (11-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), eighth in WHIP (1.076), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
