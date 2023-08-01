Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .235 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 41 of 70 games this season (58.6%) Pederson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (7.1%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.243
|AVG
|.227
|.325
|OBP
|.386
|.456
|SLG
|.436
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|19/13
|K/BB
|36/24
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.64 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-5) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), eighth in WHIP (1.076), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).
