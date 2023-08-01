The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .235 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

In 41 of 70 games this season (58.6%) Pederson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (7.1%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .243 AVG .227 .325 OBP .386 .456 SLG .436 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 19/13 K/BB 36/24 0 SB 0

