J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 85 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .433, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (57 of 97), with multiple hits 24 times (24.7%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30 games this year (30.9%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in five games.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.247
|AVG
|.268
|.335
|OBP
|.342
|.398
|SLG
|.470
|13
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|32
|49/21
|K/BB
|59/18
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), eighth in WHIP (1.076), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
