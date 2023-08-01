The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 85 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .433, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (57 of 97), with multiple hits 24 times (24.7%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 30 games this year (30.9%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .247 AVG .268 .335 OBP .342 .398 SLG .470 13 XBH 16 6 HR 8 20 RBI 32 49/21 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings