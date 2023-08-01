The San Francisco Giants (58-49) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (6-3, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.36 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.36 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (6-3) will take the mound for the Giants, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.97 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

In 19 starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Alex Cobb vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.425) and 120 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 7-for-26 with a double in 7 1/3 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.

Gallen is looking to record his 13th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gallen is looking for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 14th, 1.076 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Zac Gallen vs. Giants

He meets a Giants offense that ranks 16th in the league with 479 total runs scored while batting .241 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .396 slugging percentage (23rd in MLB play) and has hit a total of 122 home runs (15th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Giants this season, Gallen has thrown 7 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.