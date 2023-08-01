Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Diamondbacks on August 1, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Corbin Carroll, LaMonte Wade Jr and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .263/.394/.408 so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -185)
Gallen Stats
- Zac Gallen (11-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 23rd start of the season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.
- Gallen has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), eighth in WHIP (1.076), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|6.1
|7
|5
|5
|8
|2
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|12
|1
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 104 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 32 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.362/.541 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 56 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .295/.373/.512 so far this season.
- Marte has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
