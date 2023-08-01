Bookmakers have listed player props for Corbin Carroll, LaMonte Wade Jr and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Wade Stats

Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .263/.394/.408 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (11-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Gallen has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), eighth in WHIP (1.076), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 6.1 7 5 5 8 2 at Braves Jul. 20 7.0 5 3 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 7.0 4 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 2 7.0 5 4 4 12 1

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 104 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.362/.541 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 56 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .295/.373/.512 so far this season.

Marte has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

