The San Francisco Giants (58-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50) will square off on Tuesday, August 1 at Oracle Park, with Alex Cobb pitching for the Giants and Zac Gallen taking the hill for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks -110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Giants and Diamondbacks game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Giants (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 55 times and won 28, or 50.9%, of those games.

The Giants have a record of 33-30 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Giants were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 27 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3300 11th 2nd Win NL West +600 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.