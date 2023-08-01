Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Tuesday at Oracle Park against Alex Cobb, who is projected to start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 15th in baseball with 122 total home runs.

San Francisco is 23rd in baseball with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

San Francisco has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (479 total runs).

The Giants rank 18th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

Giants batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Cobb (6-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Cobb has collected nine quality starts this season.

Cobb heads into the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 19 outings this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Athletics W 8-3 Home Ryan Walker Freddy Tarnok 7/28/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Home Ryan Walker James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Home Scott Alexander Brennan Bernardino 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Jakob Junis Ryne Nelson 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Tommy Henry 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics - Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics - Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels - Away Alex Wood Patrick Sandoval

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.