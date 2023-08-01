Ketel Marte and Michael Conforto will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The Giants have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-115). The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -115 -105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their foes are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Giants matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. San Francisco and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for four consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 8.1.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 17-16, a 51.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 45 of its 106 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 4-8-0 against the spread.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 28-25 23-26 35-23 40-37 18-12

