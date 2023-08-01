Giants vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (58-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on August 1.
The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-3, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.36 ERA).
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 28 (50.9%) of those contests.
- San Francisco has a record of 33-30, a 52.4% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 52.4% chance to win.
- San Francisco has scored 479 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|Athletics
|W 8-3
|Ryan Walker vs Freddy Tarnok
|July 28
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Logan Webb vs Kutter Crawford
|July 29
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Ryan Walker vs James Paxton
|July 30
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Scott Alexander vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Jakob Junis vs Ryne Nelson
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs Tommy Henry
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
|August 6
|@ Athletics
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Luis Medina
|August 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Alex Wood vs Patrick Sandoval
