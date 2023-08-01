Tuesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (58-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on August 1.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-3, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.36 ERA).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 28 (50.9%) of those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 33-30, a 52.4% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 52.4% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored 479 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule