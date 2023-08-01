Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .209 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Crawford has had a hit in 33 of 65 games this year (50.8%), including multiple hits six times (9.2%).
- In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (30.8%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 65 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.186
|AVG
|.231
|.267
|OBP
|.298
|.304
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|13
|29/11
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.64 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 14th, 1.076 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.