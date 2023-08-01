Brandon Crawford -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .209 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Crawford has had a hit in 33 of 65 games this year (50.8%), including multiple hits six times (9.2%).

In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (30.8%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 65 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .186 AVG .231 .267 OBP .298 .304 SLG .356 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 14 RBI 13 29/11 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings