Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (14-11) play the Las Vegas Aces (23-2) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on BSSE.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Dream

Las Vegas records 9.9 more points per game (94.5) than Atlanta gives up (84.6).

Las Vegas makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

In games the Aces shoot higher than 42.2% from the field, they are 22-2 overall.

Las Vegas is hitting 38.2% of its three-point shots this season, 5.6% higher than the 32.6% Atlanta allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces are 15-2 when they shoot better than 32.6% from distance.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, two fewer rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 96.5 points per contest compared to the 94.5 they've averaged this season.

Las Vegas has been more porous on the defensive side of the ball lately, giving up 81.5 points per game during its last 10 outings compared to the 79.2 points per game its opponents are averaging over the 2023 season.

The Aces' past 10 outings have seen them make 9.6 three-pointers per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 9.2 makes and 38.2%.

Aces Injuries