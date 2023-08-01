Find the injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (23-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Aces ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Dream (14-11) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, August 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Aces came out on top in their most recent game 104-91 against the Wings on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 8.7 2.3 3

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson puts up 20.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also putting up 2 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor (third in WNBA).

Chelsea Gray is tops on her team in assists per game (6.9), and also averages 15.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, she averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jackie Young is posting 18.5 points, 3.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Kelsey Plum posts 19.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Kiah Stokes posts 2.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aces vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -13.5 177.5

