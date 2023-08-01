The Las Vegas Aces (23-2) aim to continue a 12-game home winning streak when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-11) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: BSSE

Aces vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-14)

Las Vegas (-14) Computer Predicted Total: 166.3

Aces vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 13-11-0 this year.

There have been 15 Las Vegas' games (out of 24) that went over the total this year.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been getting things done both offensively and defensively this year, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (94.5) and second-best in points allowed per game (79.2).

Las Vegas is grabbing 34.8 boards per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed only 33.8 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Aces are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they've averaged just 11.3 turnovers per game (best).

The Aces are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in treys (9.2 per game) and best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.2%).

The Aces rank top-five this season in three-pointers allowed, currently third-best in the league with 7 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 33.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Las Vegas in 2023, 64.9% of them have been two-pointers (73.3% of the team's made baskets) and 35.1% have been from beyond the arc (26.7%).

