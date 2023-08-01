On Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (23-2) will be looking to build on a 12-game home winning run when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-11). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSSE.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Aces have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Dream have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Las Vegas has covered the spread seven times this season (7-7 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Aces games have hit the over 15 out of 24 times this season.

So far this year, 12 out of the Dream's 24 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.