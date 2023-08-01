Aces vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (23-2) will be looking to build on a 12-game home winning run when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-11). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSSE.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Dream matchup in this article.
Aces vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-13.5)
|178
|-1600
|+900
|BetMGM
|Aces (-13.5)
|177.5
|-1200
|+750
|PointsBet
|Aces (-13.5)
|177.5
|-1099
|+600
|Tipico
|Aces (-15.5)
|176.5
|-1900
|+825
Aces vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Dream have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread seven times this season (7-7 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- Aces games have hit the over 15 out of 24 times this season.
- So far this year, 12 out of the Dream's 24 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
