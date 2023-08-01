On Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (23-2) will be looking to build on a 12-game home winning run when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-11). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSSE.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-13.5) 178 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-13.5) 177.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-13.5) 177.5 -1099 +600 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-15.5) 176.5 -1900 +825 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Dream have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread seven times this season (7-7 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
  • Aces games have hit the over 15 out of 24 times this season.
  • So far this year, 12 out of the Dream's 24 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

