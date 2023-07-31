Wilmer Flores and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Ryne Nelson

NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .300 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Flores enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350.

Flores has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (15.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has an RBI in 24 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (36.4%), including three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .300 AVG .299 .338 OBP .376 .458 SLG .607 11 XBH 18 4 HR 9 18 RBI 16 21/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings