Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilmer Flores and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .300 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
- Flores enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350.
- Flores has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (15.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has an RBI in 24 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (36.4%), including three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.300
|AVG
|.299
|.338
|OBP
|.376
|.458
|SLG
|.607
|11
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|18
|RBI
|16
|21/8
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.97), 51st in WHIP (1.407), and 60th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
