Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .233 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 75 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.7% of them.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 20 games this season (26.7%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (44.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.277
|AVG
|.199
|.352
|OBP
|.285
|.464
|SLG
|.418
|14
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|29/13
|K/BB
|45/16
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.97), 51st in WHIP (1.407), and 60th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
