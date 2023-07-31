The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .233 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 75 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.7% of them.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 20 games this season (26.7%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (44.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .277 AVG .199 .352 OBP .285 .464 SLG .418 14 XBH 15 3 HR 8 12 RBI 20 29/13 K/BB 45/16 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings