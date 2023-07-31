The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.208 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 76 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (22.7%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (10.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (20 of 88), with more than one RBI five times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year (36 of 88), with two or more runs six times (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .256 AVG .277 .374 OBP .421 .450 SLG .387 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 27/24 K/BB 43/36 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings