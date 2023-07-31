LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:28 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.208 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Diamondbacks
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 76 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (22.7%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (10.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (20 of 88), with more than one RBI five times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year (36 of 88), with two or more runs six times (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.256
|AVG
|.277
|.374
|OBP
|.421
|.450
|SLG
|.387
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|27/24
|K/BB
|43/36
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.97), 51st in WHIP (1.407), and 60th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.