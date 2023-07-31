On Monday, Joc Pederson (.760 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks while batting .240.

Pederson has gotten a hit in 41 of 69 games this season (59.4%), including five multi-hit games (7.2%).

In 10 games this year, he has homered (14.5%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

Pederson has had an RBI in 25 games this year (36.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .255 AVG .227 .339 OBP .386 .480 SLG .436 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 17/13 K/BB 36/24 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings