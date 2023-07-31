Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Joc Pederson (.760 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks while batting .240.
- Pederson has gotten a hit in 41 of 69 games this season (59.4%), including five multi-hit games (7.2%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (14.5%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Pederson has had an RBI in 25 games this year (36.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.339
|OBP
|.386
|.480
|SLG
|.436
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|17/13
|K/BB
|36/24
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (6-5) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 57th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 51st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
