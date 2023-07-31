On Monday, J.D. Davis (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 85 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .433.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (57 of 97), with at least two hits 24 times (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (14.4%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this season (30.9%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (37.1%), including five multi-run games (5.2%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .247 AVG .268 .335 OBP .342 .398 SLG .470 13 XBH 16 6 HR 8 20 RBI 32 49/21 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings