J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, J.D. Davis (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 85 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .433.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (57 of 97), with at least two hits 24 times (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (14.4%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this season (30.9%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (37.1%), including five multi-run games (5.2%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.247
|AVG
|.268
|.335
|OBP
|.342
|.398
|SLG
|.470
|13
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|32
|49/21
|K/BB
|59/18
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (6-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.97), 51st in WHIP (1.407), and 60th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
