The San Francisco Giants (58-48) and Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Red Sox, and the Diamondbacks a series loss to the Mariners.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb (6-3) for the Giants and Ryne Nelson (6-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.97 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (6-3) will take the mound for the Giants, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, a 3.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

In 19 starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Alex Cobb vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .258 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.428) and 120 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 7-for-26 with a double in 7 1/3 innings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (6-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.

Nelson is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season.

Nelson is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

The 25-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 57th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 51st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Ryne Nelson vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .242 batting average, and is 20th in the league with 865 total hits and 15th in MLB action with 476 runs scored. They have the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 15th in all of MLB with 121 home runs.

In 11 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Giants this season, Nelson has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.114 WHIP while his opponents are batting .222.

