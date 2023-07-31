Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 31
The San Francisco Giants (58-48) and Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Red Sox, and the Diamondbacks a series loss to the Mariners.
The probable starters are Alex Cobb (6-3) for the Giants and Ryne Nelson (6-5) for the Diamondbacks.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.97 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- Cobb (6-3) will take the mound for the Giants, his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, a 3.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349 in 19 games this season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- In 19 starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Alex Cobb vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .258 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.428) and 120 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 7-for-26 with a double in 7 1/3 innings this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson
- Nelson (6-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
- Nelson is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season.
- Nelson is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
- The 25-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 57th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 51st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Ryne Nelson vs. Giants
- The opposing Giants offense has a collective .242 batting average, and is 20th in the league with 865 total hits and 15th in MLB action with 476 runs scored. They have the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 15th in all of MLB with 121 home runs.
- In 11 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Giants this season, Nelson has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.114 WHIP while his opponents are batting .222.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.