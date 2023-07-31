Corbin Carroll is among the players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Oracle Park on Monday (beginning at 9:45 PM ET).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 57 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen 31 bases.

He has a .285/.363/.544 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 113 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.375/.513 so far this year.

Marte heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a triple and three walks.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

