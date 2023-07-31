When the San Francisco Giants (58-48) and Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) match up in the series opener at Oracle Park on Monday, July 31, Alex Cobb will get the call for the Giants, while the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the hill. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.97 ERA)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 28 (51.9%) of those contests.

The Giants have a record of 14-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 60% chance to win.

The Giants have a 2-4 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 11-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3300 11th 2nd Win NL West +600 - 2nd

