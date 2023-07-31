How to Watch the Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
LaMonte Wade Jr and Corbin Carroll will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 15th in MLB play with 121 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- San Francisco ranks 22nd in baseball, slugging .398.
- The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in runs scored with 476 (4.5 per game).
- The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Giants' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the third-most in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.245).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Cobb (6-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Cobb is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Cobb will try to record his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Tayler Scott
|7/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Freddy Tarnok
|7/28/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kutter Crawford
|7/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|James Paxton
|7/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Ryne Nelson
|8/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Zac Gallen
|8/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Tommy Henry
|8/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Paul Blackburn
|8/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Luis Medina
