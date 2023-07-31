LaMonte Wade Jr and Corbin Carroll will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 15th in MLB play with 121 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in baseball, slugging .398.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 15th in runs scored with 476 (4.5 per game).

The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Giants' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the third-most in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.245).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (6-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Cobb is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Cobb will try to record his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Home Alex Cobb Tayler Scott 7/26/2023 Athletics W 8-3 Home Ryan Walker Freddy Tarnok 7/28/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Home Ryan Walker James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Home Scott Alexander Brennan Bernardino 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Ryne Nelson 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Wood Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Tommy Henry 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics - Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics - Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina

