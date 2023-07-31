The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Oracle Park.

The Giants are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+130). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -155 +130 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in San Francisco's past three contests has been 8, a span during which the Giants and their opponents have finished under every time.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 54 total times this season. They've gone 28-26 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 13-12 (52%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 60.8%.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-55-5).

The Giants have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 4-8-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-23 28-25 23-26 35-22 40-36 18-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.