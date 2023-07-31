Monday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (58-48) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) matching up at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on July 31.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-3, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (6-5, 4.97 ERA).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 28 (51.9%) of those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 14-14, a 50% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 476 total runs scored this season.

The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule