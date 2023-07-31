Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .212.
- In 33 of 64 games this year (51.6%) Crawford has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.7% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29.7% of his games this season (19 of 64), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.192
|AVG
|.231
|.277
|OBP
|.298
|.313
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.97), 51st in WHIP (1.407), and 60th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
