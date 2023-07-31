Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .212.

In 33 of 64 games this year (51.6%) Crawford has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.4%).

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.7% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29.7% of his games this season (19 of 64), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .192 AVG .231 .277 OBP .298 .313 SLG .356 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings