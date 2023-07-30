Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox and Brennan Bernardino on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .297 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
- Flores has had a hit in 47 of 76 games this season (61.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (15.8%), homering in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.3% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.299
|.336
|OBP
|.376
|.461
|SLG
|.607
|11
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|16
|20/8
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Bernardino (1-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw a scoreless third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants without surrendering a hit.
- In 31 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing batters.
