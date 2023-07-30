Wilmer Flores and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox and Brennan Bernardino on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino

Brennan Bernardino TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .297 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Flores has had a hit in 47 of 76 games this season (61.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (15.8%), homering in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.3% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .296 AVG .299 .336 OBP .376 .461 SLG .607 11 XBH 18 4 HR 9 17 RBI 16 20/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings