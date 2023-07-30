The Las Vegas Raiders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Las Vegas sported the 12th-ranked offense last season (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they had only two road wins.

Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Maxx Crosby amassed 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 87 tackles.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

Odds are current as of July 30 at 5:23 AM ET.