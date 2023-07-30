Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .230 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 41 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 20 games this year (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.270
|AVG
|.199
|.347
|OBP
|.285
|.450
|SLG
|.418
|13
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|29/13
|K/BB
|45/16
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bernardino (1-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants without giving up a hit.
- In 31 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
