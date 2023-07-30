The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino

Brennan Bernardino TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .230 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 41 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 20 games this year (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .270 AVG .199 .347 OBP .285 .450 SLG .418 13 XBH 15 3 HR 8 12 RBI 20 29/13 K/BB 45/16 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings