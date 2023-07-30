Kelsey Plum and the Dallas Wings will clash when the Las Vegas Aces (22-2) meet the Wings (14-10) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, July 30 at 6:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas picked up a 107-95 victory versus Chicago last time out. The squad was led by Plum's 27 points and six assists and A'ja Wilson's 24 points, four assists, three steals and four blocks. Dallas enters this matchup having won against Washington in their last game 90-62. They were led by Teaira McCowan (18 PTS, 7 REB, 81.8 FG%) and Arike Ogunbowale (18 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 4-10 from 3PT).

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-700 to win)

Aces (-700 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+500 to win)

Wings (+500 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 173.5

173.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSW

Aces Season Stats

It's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are scoring 94.1 points per game (best in WNBA) and surrendering 78.7 points per contest (second-best).

Las Vegas is grabbing 35 rebounds per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and it has given up just 33.5 rebounds per contest (third-best).

With 22.4 assists per game, the Aces are second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas is forcing 13.1 turnovers per game this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but it has committed only 11.4 turnovers per game (best).

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Aces, who are making 9 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.6% from three-point land (second-best).

Las Vegas is top-five this year in three-pointers allowed, currently third-best in the league with 7 treys ceded per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with a 33.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Aces Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Aces score 1.7 more points per home game on average than on the road (95 at home, 93.3 on the road), but are conceding six fewer points per home game compared to road games (75.5 at home, 81.5 on the road).

In home games, Las Vegas averages 36 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to pull down 33.8, while on the road it averages 34.2 per game and allows 33.2.

The Aces average 23.1 assists per game at home, 1.3 more than their average on the road in 2023 (21.8). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas commit fewer turnovers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (12.5). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.5 per game) than on the road (13.6).

In 2023 the Aces average 9.4 made three-pointers at home and 8.7 away, while making 36.9% from deep at home compared to 38.3% away.

In 2023 Las Vegas averages 6.3 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.7 away, allowing 29.7% shooting from deep at home compared to 36.9% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have gone 21-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 91.3% of those games).

The Aces have played in 19 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter and won each time.

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 12-11-0.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 10.5-point favorites or more is 10-9.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 87.5% in this game.

