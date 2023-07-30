J.D. Davis -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brennan Bernardino on the hill, on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Red Sox.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 85 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .440.

Davis has had a hit in 57 of 96 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits 24 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (14.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.5%).

He has scored in 36 games this season (37.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .255 AVG .268 .344 OBP .342 .410 SLG .470 13 XBH 16 6 HR 8 20 RBI 32 48/21 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings