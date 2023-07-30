J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brennan Bernardino on the hill, on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Red Sox.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 85 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .440.
- Davis has had a hit in 57 of 96 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits 24 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (14.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 36 games this season (37.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.255
|AVG
|.268
|.344
|OBP
|.342
|.410
|SLG
|.470
|13
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|32
|48/21
|K/BB
|59/18
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bernardino makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a hit.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.