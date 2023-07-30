The Boston Red Sox (56-48) and San Francisco Giants (57-48) meet on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Red Sox will call on Brennan Bernardino (1-0) against the Giants and Scott Alexander (6-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.31 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.41 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

The Giants will look to Alexander (6-1) to open the game and make his third start this season.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while giving up one hit.

He has a 3.41 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .220 against him over his 34 appearances this season.

He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brennan Bernardino

The Red Sox will send Bernardino (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw a scoreless third of an inning out of the bullpen against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a hit.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.31 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .214 in 31 games this season.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Brennan Bernardino vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 472 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They are batting .242 for the campaign with 121 home runs, 15th in the league.

The Giants have gone 0-for-1 in one game against the left-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.