Player prop bet options for Justin Turner and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Turner Stats

Turner has collected 110 hits with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .288/.357/.479 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has put up 98 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .259/.325/.515 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

