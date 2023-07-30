On Sunday, July 30 at 4:05 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (56-48) visit the San Francisco Giants (57-48) at Oracle Park. Brennan Bernardino will get the ball for the Red Sox, while Scott Alexander will take the mound for the Giants.

The favored Red Sox have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +105. The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.31 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.41 ERA)

Giants vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 18-11 (winning 62.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Red Sox have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 24 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 12-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Austin Slater 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+320) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 2nd Win NL West +650 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.