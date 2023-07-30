Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take the field against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 121 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

San Francisco ranks 21st in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 472 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Giants have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 10th-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Scott Alexander heads to the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season, seeking his seventh win.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw a scoreless third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics while allowing one hit.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Tigers L 5-1 Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Home Alex Cobb Tayler Scott 7/26/2023 Athletics W 8-3 Home Ryan Walker Freddy Tarnok 7/28/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Home Ryan Walker James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox - Home Scott Alexander Brennan Bernardino 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Wood Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Tommy Henry 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics - Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn

