How to Watch the Giants vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take the field against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
Discover More About This Game
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 121 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- San Francisco ranks 21st in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- San Francisco has scored 472 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 10th-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scott Alexander heads to the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season, seeking his seventh win.
- The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw a scoreless third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics while allowing one hit.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Tarik Skubal
|7/25/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Tayler Scott
|7/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Freddy Tarnok
|7/28/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kutter Crawford
|7/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|James Paxton
|7/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Merrill Kelly
|8/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Zac Gallen
|8/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Tommy Henry
|8/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Paul Blackburn
