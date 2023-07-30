Scott Alexander will start for the San Francisco Giants against the Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

The last 10 Giants games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco is 12-14 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 45 of 104 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 4-8-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-23 28-25 22-26 35-22 40-36 17-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.