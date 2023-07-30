Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (57-48) and the Boston Red Sox (56-48) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound, while Scott Alexander (6-1) will take the ball for the Giants.

Giants vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have won in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (472 total runs).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Giants Schedule