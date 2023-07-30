Giants vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (57-48) and the Boston Red Sox (56-48) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound, while Scott Alexander (6-1) will take the ball for the Giants.
Giants vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have won in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- San Francisco has a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (472 total runs).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|@ Tigers
|L 5-1
|Ross Stripling vs Tarik Skubal
|July 25
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Alex Cobb vs Tayler Scott
|July 26
|Athletics
|W 8-3
|Ryan Walker vs Freddy Tarnok
|July 28
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Logan Webb vs Kutter Crawford
|July 29
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Ryan Walker vs James Paxton
|July 30
|Red Sox
|-
|Scott Alexander vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Merrill Kelly
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Wood vs Zac Gallen
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs Tommy Henry
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
