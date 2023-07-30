Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford returns to action for the San Francisco Giants versus Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red SoxJuly 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 16, when he went 0-for-5 against the Pirates.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .207.
- In 32 of 63 games this year (50.8%) Crawford has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (7.9%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has an RBI in 19 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30.2% of his games this season (19 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.181
|AVG
|.231
|.271
|OBP
|.298
|.309
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bernardino gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants without surrendering a hit.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents have a .214 batting average against him.
