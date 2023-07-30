Brandon Crawford returns to action for the San Francisco Giants versus Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red SoxJuly 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 16, when he went 0-for-5 against the Pirates.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .207.

In 32 of 63 games this year (50.8%) Crawford has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (7.9%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has an RBI in 19 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30.2% of his games this season (19 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .181 AVG .231 .271 OBP .298 .309 SLG .356 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 1

