Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Austin Slater -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brennan Bernardino on the mound, on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has three doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.
- Slater has recorded a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (11.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Slater has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.291
|AVG
|.291
|.400
|OBP
|.316
|.491
|SLG
|.418
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|11/9
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bernardino gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a hit.
- In 31 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 2.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
