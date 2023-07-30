Austin Slater -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brennan Bernardino on the mound, on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino

Brennan Bernardino TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has three doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.

Slater has recorded a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (11.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.6% of his games this season, Slater has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .291 AVG .291 .400 OBP .316 .491 SLG .418 5 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 6 11/9 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings