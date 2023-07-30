Two of the WNBA's best scorers take the court -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (third, 22.0) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (22-2) host the Dallas Wings (13-10) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSW.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSW

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-10.9)

Las Vegas (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 168.7

Aces vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 12-11-0.

Out of 23 Las Vegas' games so far this year, 14 have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been thriving at both ends of the court this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (94.1) and second-best in points allowed per game (78.7).

With 33.5 rebounds allowed per game, Las Vegas is third-best in the league. It ranks fourth in the league by grabbing 35 boards per contest.

The Aces are forcing 13.1 turnovers per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've averaged only 11.4 turnovers per contest (best).

The Aces are dominating in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in treys (9 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.6%).

The Aces are allowing opponents to put up a 33.6% three-point percentage this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've provided a lift by giving up just 7 treys per contest (third-best).

This year, Las Vegas has taken 65.0% two-pointers, accounting for 73.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.0% from three-point land (26.2% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.