A pair of the league's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (third, 21.9) -- face off when the Las Vegas Aces (22-2) host the Dallas Wings (14-10) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSW.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSW

CBS Sports Network and BSSW Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wings have covered 13 times in 23 games with a spread this year.

Las Vegas has covered the spread 10 times this season (10-9 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Dallas has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Aces games have gone over the point total 14 out of 23 times this season.

So far this year, 10 out of the Wings' 23 games with an over/under have hit the over.

