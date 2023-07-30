The Las Vegas Aces' (22-2) injury report has two players listed heading into their Sunday, July 30 matchup with the Dallas Wings (14-10) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Aces earned a 107-95 victory over the Sky.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSW

CBS Sports Network and BSSW Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson averages 20.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also posting 2 assists, shooting 55.7% from the field (third in WNBA).

Chelsea Gray leads her squad in assists per game (6.9), and also averages 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, she averages 1.5 steals (seventh in WNBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jackie Young is posting 18.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Kelsey Plum puts up 19.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor (eighth in WNBA) and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in WNBA).

Kiah Stokes puts up 2.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, she puts up 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 173.5

