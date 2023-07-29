Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .939 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .291 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
- Flores has had a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 75), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has driven home a run in 22 games this season (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 37.3% of his games this year (28 of 75), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.282
|AVG
|.299
|.325
|OBP
|.376
|.445
|SLG
|.607
|10
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|16
|19/8
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Paxton (6-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
