Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .939 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .291 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Flores has had a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 75), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has driven home a run in 22 games this season (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 37.3% of his games this year (28 of 75), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .282 AVG .299 .325 OBP .376 .445 SLG .607 10 XBH 18 4 HR 9 16 RBI 16 19/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

