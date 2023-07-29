Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .231.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (13.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (20 of 73), with two or more RBI nine times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.273
|AVG
|.199
|.339
|OBP
|.285
|.455
|SLG
|.418
|13
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|28/11
|K/BB
|45/16
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 3.46 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.