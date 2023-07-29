Mike Yastrzemski -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .231.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (13.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (20 of 73), with two or more RBI nine times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .273 AVG .199 .339 OBP .285 .455 SLG .418 13 XBH 15 3 HR 8 12 RBI 20 28/11 K/BB 45/16 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings